Duchess Sophie channels barbiecore in sky-high heels

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie at Buckingham Palace Garden Party.

The Duchess of Edinburgh turned heads on Tuesday as she arrived at Buckingham Palace for a Royal Garden Party hosted by the Prince and Princess of Wales serving one of her most feminine and fashion-forward looks to date.

Sophie embraced a full-on romantic moment in the stunning 'Mikela' dress by Beulah London.

The pink floral number featured puffed long sleeves, a flattering cinched waist, and an ankle-grazing bias-cut skirt, all topped off with an embellished crew neckline for extra regal polish.

Taking her look to new heights she paired the outfit with her tallest heels of the year, a pair of glossy patent platform pumps from L.K. Bennett.

Just hours later, the ever-busy royal was back in the spotlight at the 2025 Orbis Visionaries Reception in London.

For her second engagement of the day, Sophie switched into a vibrant 'Floral-Pattern Woven Knee-Length Shirt Dress' by Etro.

She completed the eye-catching look with her go-to 'Rosalia 65' pumps by Jimmy Choo and a neutral 'Amber' clutch in beige by Sophie Habsburg.