Indian-backed militant group involved in Mir Ali attack, says Pakistan army

The Pakistan Army has categorically rejected allegations linking security forces to a recent deadly incident in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali, saying that that the attack was carried out by Indian-sponsored militants from the group ‘Fitna Al Khawarij’.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military said that the tragic incident on May 19, which led to the loss of civilian lives, has been falsely attributed to Pakistan’s security forces by certain quarters.

"These claims are entirely baseless and are part of a coordinated disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting the security forces’ steadfast efforts in the ongoing counterterrorism operations," it said.

“Initial findings of a comprehensive investigation launched immediately after the incident have confirmed that the attack was orchestrated and carried out by the Indian-sponsored militant group ‘Fitna Al Khawarij’,” the ISPR stated.

Fitna Al Khawarij is a term the state uses to refer to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is reportedly launching attacks on the country from Afghan soil.

The ISPR further said that the perpetrators acted on behalf of “Indian masters” and deliberately used civilian populations and residential areas as human shields to carry out terrorist activities.

“Such tactics aim to unsuccessfully sow discord between the local population and the security forces, who together remain resolute to uproot the menace of terrorism," the statement added.

The ISPR reiterated that the armed forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism and will ensure that those involved in this “inhuman act” are brought to justice.

Earlier, The News quoting intelligence sources reported that India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has activated its proxies in Balochistan to fuel violence and terrorism.

Following the failure of a previous false flag operation in Pahalgam, RAW is allegedly using groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Fitna-ul-Khawarij, as well as illegal Afghan nationals, to carry out attacks in Gwadar, Quetta, and Khuzdar.

Pakistan has witnessed surge in terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

However, the first quarter of 2025 saw some promising trends in the security landscape of Pakistan, with the fatalities of militants and insurgents outnumbering the cumulative losses of civilians and security forces personnel.

Its key findings, issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) revealed notably fewer fatal losses among civilians and security forces personnel compared to the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 and a nearly 13% reduction in overall violence, The News reported.

Despite progress, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan remain epicentres of violence, accounting for 98% of all fatalities, with attacks growing bolder and militant tactics evolving, including the unprecedented hijacking of the Jaffar Express.

Projections warn of over 3,600 fatalities by year-end if current trends persist, potentially making 2025 one of Pakistan’s deadliest years.

Individually, Balochistan suffered 35% of all fatalities in the period under review, and compared to last quarter, it recorded an alarming 15% surge in violence. The comparison disregards the surge recorded in other provinces/ regions as the number of fatalities remains very low.