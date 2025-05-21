Beyoncé's mother raises doubts over Blue Ivy’s career choice

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles has recently expressed reservations over her granddaughter Blue Ivy’s career choice.

While speaking to Extra, Tina opened up that she never wanted Blue to follow into her mother’s footsteps.

“My wish for her is that I wish she would do something else,” said the 71-year-old.

Tina told the outlet, “I hope she doesn’t go into entertainment industry. I think it’s a huge sacrifice on your life.”

However, the fashion designer and businesswoman mentioned, “If she chooses to do it, I am going be right up front, screaming and cheering.”

“But hopefully she will choose something else. What I do know? And I will let her do it because she got her confidence from there and that’s beautiful to see,” admitted Tina.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer’s mother gushed over her granddaughter’s musical skills who was seen on stage during Cowboy Carter tour.

“It’s the best, because at the end of the day, the most important bonus of that is I just see the confidence just growing every day,” explained the businesswoman and philanthropist.

Meanwhile, Tina also praised her eldest granddaughter’s physique.

“Blue is tall like she's like 5'9", and she's 13 years old… and I would always say, ‘Stand tall because your grandma always wanted to be tall,’” pointed out the businesswoman.

Tina added, “And she would still kind of slump a little bit, and now we got the model pose and she is strutting and she is confident and that's the most important thing to me.”