Rihanna, ASAP Rocky’s baby no. 3 steals spotlight from glamorous parents

Rihanna redefined pregnancy chic as her growing baby bump took center stage while ASAP Rocky played as a backup.

While the soon-to-be parents of three stepped out to enjoy a date night at Palm Beach in Cannes, France, the Fenty founder’s growing belly stole the spotlight as she laid it bare in a skin-baring cutout dress.

On Tuesday, May 20, the 37-year-old multihyphenate donned an all-black dress. The one-shoulder ensemble stopped just below her bust, allowing her stomach to be fully displayed.

Her floor-length look also featured a thigh-high slit, and she opted to accessorise it with a pair of strappy black heels and hot pink sunshades as she posed for photos with the 36-year-old rapper.

The Praise the Lord artist coordinated his wife in dark colors: a chocolate trench coat with matching slacks and dress shoes.

The couple, who are parents to two sons, RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, who arrived in 2023, first announced their third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala on May 5.

She arrived solo as ASAP Rocky was on event co-chair duty and bared her surprise baby bump as she made her grand entrance up the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s famous stairs.