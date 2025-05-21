Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during the Special Guard of Honour ceremony at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on May 21, 2025. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was honoured with a Special Guard of Honour at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, marking his formal elevation to the highest military rank.

The ceremony took place at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada in the GHQ, where Field Marshal Munir laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha to pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan.

In recognition of his exceptional leadership during Pakistan’s recent military clashes with India and the successful execution of “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”, the federal government elevated General Munir to the rank of field marshal.

"COAS Gen Munir led the Pakistan Army with exemplary courage and determination and coordinated the war strategy and efforts of the armed forces in a comprehensive manner," the Prime Minister's Office said.

Dedicating the honour to the entire Pakistani nation, Field Marshal Munir acknowledged the armed forces, law enforcement personnel, and civil veterans for their relentless service and sacrifices.

In particular, he highlighted the contributions of the martyrs and described them as defenders who stood “like a wall of steel” against Indian unprovoked, cowardly and unlawful aggression.

"This honour is a tribute to the entire Pakistani nation and the valiant men and women of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, particularly the martyrs who stood like a wall of steel against Indian unprovoked, cowardly and unlawful aggression against Pakistan," the field marshal said.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir pays tribue to martyrs during the Special Guard of Honour ceremony at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on May 21, 2025. — ISPR

Pakistani armed forces, in response to India's unprovoked attacks on multiple Pakistani cities during the night of May 6 and 7, launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions on May 10.

Pakistan downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

A total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in IIOJK that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.