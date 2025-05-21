Miley Cyrus weighs in on her relationship with fans

Miley Cyrus has recently opened up about her relationship with fans after becoming a full-fledged singer.

In a new interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe via E! News, the Flowers hit-maker revealed that her relationship with her fans have significantly changed after leaving Disney Channel for her music career.

Calling herself as a “friend to the world,” Miley noted that’s a “change for my audience to feel that they don’t have this direct access the way that you would have had every night on your TV”.

Spilling the reason, the singer-songwriter mentioned that once “you were little,” you would watch episodes of “Hannah Montana” and heard her all day.

However, now it’s all different, because there was “something accessible” as she was on TV and touring during her younger years, explained the 32-year-old.

“It was a different time in media, too,” said the Last Song star.

Amidst all this, Miley shared she had so much respect for her II Most Wanted collaborator Beyoncé and how she dealt with her fans over the years.

“Beyoncé and I are very different. In her fandom, it's Queen Bey. She feels in this way of like a mother to the world,” mentioned the singer.

Gushing over the Single Ladies crooner, Miley added, “She's kind of this queen. I've always felt a very motherly kind of feeling from her.”