PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks to a reporter in Islamabad, on May 21, 2025. — Geo News

Former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has cautioned that India’s pursuit of what it calls a “new normal” rooted in hostility is not only dangerous but also counterproductive for India itself, particularly considering that both nations possess nuclear capabilities.

Hours after a ceasefire was agreed upon between the nations earlier this month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that Operation Sindoor had "carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal".

Pakistan and India halted their worst fighting in nearly three decades after agreeing to a ceasefire on May 10, following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes — which took place after India launched unprovoked attacks on Islamabad.

Speaking to state-run television on Wednesday, Bilawal, who will lead the government's diplomatic delegation that will counter India's narrative abroad, emphasised that any full-scale conflict between the two neighbours would have repercussions far beyond their borders.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tasked Bilawal and a high-level delegation to brief world leaders, parliamentarians, and international media in various countries about Pakistan’s peace-focused stance.

Bilawal said that lasting peace in the region is impossible without resolving critical issues like Kashmir, cross-border terrorism, and India’s weaponisation of water.

The PPP chief said India’s narrative of normalising hostility is built on lies, hatred, and division. “Pakistan stands with truth and peace, while India's stance is grounded in falsehoods and aggression,” he remarked.

He condemned India’s attempt to politicise water through violations of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a “serious development” and a form of hybrid warfare.

“Future generations will be fighting over water if this continues,” Bilawal warned. “Our diplomatic outreach will explain Pakistan’s responsible behaviour during the recent conflict and highlight India’s provocation.”

Climate Minister Musadik Malik (right) and former foreign minister Khurram Dastgir speak to a reporter in Islamabad, on May 21, 2025. — Geo News

Bilawal also noted that during the entire episode, Pakistan only exercised its right to self-defence. “The global community recognised our restraint,” he added.

Climate Minister Musadik Malik, who is also part of the delegation, said that India’s arrogance had been shattered. He said India had attempted to establish a “new normal” through aggression, but Pakistan’s response disproved its baseless allegations.

“India targeted civilians in this conflict. Their Rafale brag was deflated — we saw them falling like birds,” Musadik said.

Another member of the delegation, former foreign minister Khurram Dastgir, added that India’s aggressive posture stems from its anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan rhetoric. “India is acting like an irresponsible state and engaging in water terrorism.”