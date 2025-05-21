China pledges unwavering support for Pakistan’s sovereignty after India clash

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) greets Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Beijing on May 20, 2025. — X/@ForeignOfficePK



China has reaffirmed its steadfast backing of 'iron brother' Pakistan's sovereignty after the nuclear-armed nation endured over 80 hours of conflict with its longtime rival, India.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the comments during his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Beijing, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pakistan had thanked friendly nations, including China, for backing peace efforts to end the confrontation that took more than 50 lives, including more than a dozen security personnel.

Pakistan and India halted their worst fighting in nearly three decades after agreeing to a ceasefire on May 10, following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

In the statement, the Foreign Office said that the meeting was marked by traditional warmth and cordiality — hallmarks of the Pakistan-China friendship.

The two leaders held in-depth discussions on a wide range of topics, including the prevailing situation in South Asia, various facets of bilateral relations, and cooperation at multilateral fora.

DPM Dar — who chose Beijing as the first capital to visit after the ceasefire — expressed appreciation for the Chinese government and people for their steadfast support to Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and right to self-defence.

Reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering support for China on its core issues, he reiterated Pakistan's commitment to further deepening the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, as envisioned by the leadership and aspired by the peoples of the two brotherly countries.

The DPM underscored the resolution of Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, as vital to securing lasting peace in the region.

China to promote regional peace

Welcoming the DPM to Beijing, Foreign Minister Yi emphasised that China regards Pakistan as an ironclad friend and all-weather strategic partner. He expressed China's desire to elevate bilateral relations to new heights of cooperation and collaboration.

Commending Pakistan's resolute stance in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, he affirmed that China would continue working jointly with Pakistan to promote regional peace, development, and stability.

Foreign Minister Yi also reiterated that as an iron brother, China would always support Pakistan's sovereignty, integrity and path to development.

The two sides reviewed various dimensions of the Pakistan-China relationship and expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral ties.

They resolved to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, ICT, agriculture, industrialisation, and other key sectors.

Both sides underscored the importance of CPEC for enhancing regional connectivity and economic development and expressed satisfaction at the steady progress of CPEC Phase-II. They also underscored the emerging opportunities for win-win cooperation, especially through the new avenue of third-party participation in CPEC projects.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close communication and coordination at all levels, including multilateral forums, to advance their shared goals of peace, security, and sustainable development in the region and beyond.