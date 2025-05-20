What does the Field Marshal rank awarded to Gen Munir mean?

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visits Pakistan Air Force air base for Indus Sheild-2024 in Rawalpindi on October 24, 2024. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has been promoted to the rank of field marshal following his "exemplary leadership" during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, launched against India’s unprovoked military aggression earlier this month.

The recent military confrontation between Pakistan and India came following last month’s attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Pahalgam.

“The Government of Pakistan has approved the promotion of General Syed Asim Munir (Nishan-i-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of field marshal for ensuring the security of the country and defeating the enemy based on the high strategy and courageous leadership during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos,” read a statement issued after a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Here's what the title means:

A Field Marshal is the highest honourary rank in a country’s army — typically a five-star position — that stands above the rank of General.

The rank does not usually carry operational command, but is awarded in recognition of extraordinary military leadership, strategic excellence, and a significant contribution to national defence.

Despite its prestige, the rank of Field Marshal does not confer any another constitutional authority.

COAS Gen Munir is only the second person in Pakistan’s history to be given the rank of Field Marshal. The only other recipient was Mohammad Ayub Khan, the former President of Pakistan, who was awarded the title in 1959.

Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos

Pakistan armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

The strikes, described by officials as "precise and proportionate", were carried out in response to India's continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan's territory, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets".

Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war, provoked by India, ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

Gen Asim Munir — a brief profile

COAS Gen Asim Munir joined the Pakistan Army from the Mangala Officers Training School programme and then became a commissioned officer in the Frontier Force Regiment.

He commanded the Northern Areas Force as a brigadier and was appointed the director-general of the Military Intelligence in early 2017. In 2018, he was appointed as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Following this, he was posted as Corps Commander Gujranwala for two years. He also served as the Quarter Master at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

In November 2022, Gen Munir was appointed as the chief of the army staff.

He is the only army chief who headed both — the MI and the ISI. Gen Munir is also the first army chief who has been awarded the Sword of Honour.