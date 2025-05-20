DPM Dar appreciates China’s support to Pakistan sovereignty, territorial integrity

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (left) meets Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Liu Jianchao on May 20, 2025. — X/ @ForeignOfficePk

BEIJING: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday lauded Beijing’s firm support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during a meeting with Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Liu Jianchao.

The meeting comes at a critical time following the recent ceasefire between Pakistan and India. Both sides underscored the importance of adhering to the principles of the UN Charter and international law to uphold regional peace and stability, according to a statement issued by the DPM’s Office.

DPM Dar emphasised the country’s inherent right and capability to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and the security of its people. He also drew attention to India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, urging the international community to take serious note of what he described as an illegal and provocative move.

He reiterated that a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, is indispensable for lasting peace in South Asia.

Dar also expressed appreciation for the IDCPC’s role in deepening ties between the Communist Party of China and Pakistan’s political parties, noting its significance in further strengthening bilateral understanding.

With Pakistan and China set to celebrate the 74th anniversary of diplomatic relations on May 21, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the “ironclad” friendship and ensuring its transmission to future generations.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed to deepen linkages between the political parties of Pakistan and CPC.

Liu Jianchao reiterated that as all-weather strategic cooperative partner and ironclad friend, China would continue to prioritise its relations with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, DPM Dar held in-depth consultations with China’s Foreign Minister Yi. During the meeting, Yi said that China welcomes and supports efforts by Pakistan and India to handle their differences through dialogue and to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, said the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, both the leaders expressed satisfaction at the commonality of views on all issues of mutual interest and expressed their firm resolve to continue bilateral cooperation for regional peace, development and stability.

Moreover, amid the meeting, both sides exchanged views on evolving situation in South Asia, future trajectory of Pakistan-China friendship, and CPEC 2.





— With additional input from Reuters.