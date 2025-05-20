COAS Gen Asim Munir elevated to field marshal rank

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir (Centre) attends Azadi Parade at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul on August 13, 2023. — ISPR

The federal government on Tuesday promoted Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to the rank of field marshal.

The decision was made during a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The government approved the promotion of COAS Gen Munir to the rank of field marshal for ensuring the security of the country and defeating the enemy by the best strategy and courageous leadership during 'Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos'.

During the cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz congratulated the entire Pakistani nation on the success of “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos” and foiling of the enemy’s nefarious designs, read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

“COAS Gen Munir led the Pakistan Army with exemplary courage and determination and coordinated the war strategy and efforts of the armed forces in a comprehensive manner,” it added.

The cabinet meeting paid tribute to the army chief for his exceptional strategy that led Pakistan to success in Marka-e-Haq.

“In recognition of his brilliant military leadership, courage, and bravery, ensuring Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and courageous defense against the enemy, the cabinet approved the prime minister’s proposal to promote General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of field marshal,” read the statement.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz met President Asif Ali Zardari and took him into confidence regarding the decision

The cabinet also unanimously decided to continue the services of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu after his term in office ends.

The federal cabinet also decided that officers and soldiers of Pakistan Armed Forces, ghazis, martyrs, and civilians from different fields will be awarded high government awards in recognition of their valuable services during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

The rank of Field Marshal is the highest position in the Pakistan Army, placed above the rank of a general.

It is a five-star designation conferred in recognition of extraordinary and exemplary military leadership.

In a statement, General Munir thanked Allah Almighty for receiving the honour of field marshal.

“I dedicate this honour to the entire nation, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, especially the civil and military Shuhda [martyrs] and Ghaziyo,” the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

He also expressed gratitude to the president, prime minister and cabinet for reposing trust in him.

“This honour is the trust of the nation for which millions of Asims have sacrificed themselves,” the field marshal added.

The army chief added: “This is not an individual honour but an honour for the Pakistani Armed Forces and the entire nation.”

It is pertinent to mention here that India launched unprovoked attacks on multiple Pakistani cities during the night of May 6 and 7.

In response, the armed forces of Pakistan launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions on May 10.

Pakistan downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in IIOJK that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.