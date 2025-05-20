Pakistan to counter Indian claims through diplomacy in West: minister

Climate Minister Dr Musadik Malik addressing press conference in Islamabad. — APP

A high-level diplomatic delegation from Pakistan will visit major global capitals, including London, Brussels, Paris, the United States, and Russia, to counter Indian propaganda and present Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, Climate Minister Dr Musadik Malik said on Tuesday.

Speaking on Geo News’ programme Geo Pakistan, Dr Malik said the government had responded swiftly and responsibly during the recent conflict, honouring the trust placed in it by the public and Parliament.

He added that the administration moved without delay, working closely with defence institutions and assembling a diplomatic team to articulate Pakistan’s stance internationally.

Malik explained that those chosen to represent the country included not only members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), but also individuals from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and others with past experience as foreign ministers and ambassadors.

He said that the government had formed a small but highly effective team of six to seven people, as opposed to India’s larger delegation, to engage with major global powers.

Dr Malik said the delegation is expected to visit key capitals, including London, Brussels, Paris, and the United States, with an additional single-member mission likely to be sent to Russia. He added that Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar continues to engage with regional counterparts, especially in the Middle East.

Countries such as Turkey, China, and Azerbaijan remain in close and regular contact with Pakistan, and those bilateral engagements would continue, although the immediate focus would be on Europe and the United States.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office last week, PM Shehbaz has decided to dispatch a diplomatic delegation to key global capitals to present Pakistan’s stance and push for peace, and to expose Indian propaganda on the international level.

The premier has assigned the task to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, appointing him as the head of the delegation.

The delegation will include Federal Ministers Dr Malik, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Sherry Rehman, and former minister of state Hina Rabbani Khar, according to the official statement.

The statement further noted that Senator Faisal Sabzwari, former foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua, and former ambassador to the US and EU Jalil Abbas Jilani will also be part of the delegation.

The team is scheduled to visit key capitals including London, Washington, Paris, and Brussels.

"The delegation will highlight Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace while exposing India's propaganda and attempts to destabilise peace in the region," it added.