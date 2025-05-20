Severe four-day heatwave to grip Pakistan's plains

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that a severe heatwave will affect most of the country's plain regions over the coming four days.
According to the Met Office, from today until May 24, maximum daytime temperatures in Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to remain 4°C to 6°C above normal.
Meanwhile, temperatures in central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are forecast to be 5°C to 7°C above average for the same period.
Yesterday, the highest recorded temperatures in the country were 48°C in Dadu and Jacobabad.
Other notable readings included Larkana, Rohri, and Sibi at 46°C; Peshawar at 43°C; Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Muzaffarabad at 41°C; Islamabad at 39°C; Quetta at 36°C; Karachi at 35°C; and Gilgit at 34°C.
