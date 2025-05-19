Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits Pakistan Navy Dockyard to pay tribute to Pakistan Navy personnel, Karachi, May 19, 2025. — ISPR

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the Pakistan Navy’s exceptional state of readiness during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, launched against India's unprovoked aggression, deterred the enemy from launching any maritime aggression.

Addressing naval officers and personnel at Karachi Naval Dockyard, the premier commended the navy’s pivotal role in safeguarding sea lines of communication and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of maritime trade.

Pakistan armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

The strikes, described by officials as "precise and proportionate", were carried out in response to India's continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan's territory, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets".

Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war, provoked by India, ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) earlier today, the prime minister visited Pakistan Navy Dockyard today to pay tribute to the Pakistan Navy for its pivotal role in the operation against India.

Upon arrival, the premier was received by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu were also present.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz boarded the Type-054A Class Destroyer PNS TAIMUR, where he was briefed by Commander Pakistan Fleet on the Pakistan Navy’s strategic orientation, operational undertakings, and noteworthy contributions during the ongoing operation.

He interacted with officers and sailors of the Pakistan Navy, lauding their exemplary professionalism, combat readiness, and steadfast commitment to national defence. He conveyed the nation’s deep appreciation and reaffirmed unwavering confidence in the capabilities of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister commended the Pakistan Navy for its resolute posture, operational dexterity, and effective deterrent response in countering adversarial maritime threats.

Recalling the Navy’s proud legacy of decisive operations, he underscored that Pakistan Navy remains fully capable of executing high-intensity operations akin to the historic Operation Dwarka, whenever and wherever required.

He further said that Pakistan Navy’s use of modern technology has significantly boosted its performance. “Even the enemy now admits that the Pakistan Navy has shifted the regional balance of power at sea,” Shehbaz remarked.

The premier also pointed out that the coordinated performance of all three-armed services — army, air force, and navy — made it impossible for the adversary to cause any real damage.

'Trump a man of peace'

In the same address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for brokering a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

“Trump is a man of peace. Trump and his team made sincere efforts for ensuring peace in the region and played a vital role in the ceasefire.”

“I would like to thank President Trump from the core of my heart and I believe that he played a role of benevolent friend,” PM Shehbaz said.

He recalled that US president also offered to play a sincere role in resolving the Kashmir dispute between Islamabad and New Delhi.