Senate approves bill outlawing underage marriage in ICT

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday approved a law that outlaws child marriage in Islamabad, setting 18 as the minimum age and introducing strict penalties for violators.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman tabled the bill during a tense session chaired by the Acting Senate Chairman Syedaal Khan.

While making her statement, she emphasised the need for legislation, citing a sharp rise in the maternal mortality rates among juvenile girls.

“Girls as young as 16 become mothers, and many die during childbirth,” she said, adding, “This bill was first unanimously passed by the Senate in 2013.”

Following the passage of the bill, Rehman took to X to celebrate what she called a major step towards protecting children’s rights.

She wrote: "Landmark day for the Senate of Pakistan today! Proud of the @PPP_Org and all the parties including allies and the opposition for supporting the Child Marriage Restraint bill. This is third time this House has passed this bill in one shape or form.

"I credit @SeharKamran for moving this bill before I did again in the Senate, where it was passed in 2019, but neither of our bills was moved or passed by NA.

"Today when the Lower House sent the bill to us, moved by @sharmilafaruqi, we jointly passed it yet again. Now it will be law inshallah for ICT."

The law defines a child as anyone under 18 years of age, whether boy or girl. Under the new rules, no nikah registrar (officiant) is allowed to solemnise a marriage if either of the individuals is under 18.

Registrars are also required to check and confirm the age of both parties using their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC), issued by Nadra.

As per the legislation, if a registrar violates this law, they can face up to one year in jail and a fine of Rs100,000.

The bill says that any man over 18 who marries a girl underage could face up to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

“Living with a child under 18 in a marital relationship will be considered statutory rape,” the bill states.

Moreover, the legislation also stresses that anyone who forces a child into marriage could be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to Rs1 million.





“The same punishment applies to anyone involved in trafficking a child for the purpose of marriage,” it specifies.

The law also criminalised abettors and accomplices, stating: “Those who assist in arranging a child marriage may be sentenced to up to three years in prison and fined.”

It further states that parents or guardians who fail to stop or are involved in a child’s marriage can also face up to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine.

According to the legislation, courts will have the authority to stop a child marriage if informed in time, while the law also ensures protection for whistleblowers who wish to remain anonymous.

The law also denies bail to the perpetrators of the crime of underage marriage, and binds the courts of law to complete the trial within 90 days.