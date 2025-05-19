Sindh announces public holiday on Youm-e-Takbeer

Pakistan successfully carried out nuclear test on May 28, 1998. — Radio Pakistan

A public holiday has been announced by the Sindh government on May 28 to mark Youm-e-Takbeer — the day when Pakistan conducted successful nuclear tests in the hills of Chaghai in 1998.

The provincial government issued a notification regarding the closure of the government and private institutions.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also announced that it will remain closed on May 28.

— PSX

May 28 is observed as a gazette holiday across the country which was already notified by the Cabinet Division last year.

Pakistan, with the successful nuclear tests, became the seventh nuclear-armed country in the world and the first in the Islamic world.

India tested its "device" for the first time in 1974 which compelled Pakistan to expedite its nuclear programme with renewed commitment.

Amid slogans of "Allah-o-Akbar", Pakistan conducted its first test on May 28, 1998, at the Ras Koh hills in the Chaghai District of Balochistan.

The nuclear tests not only demonstrated Pakistan's resolve to safeguard the country's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty but also the desire to preserve strategic balance in South Asia.