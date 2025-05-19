Pakistan rejects Indian claims of nuclear-capable missiles use in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos

A security personnel stands guard outside the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — AFP/File

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday categorically dismissed reports by the Indian media alleging that Pakistan used nuclear-capable Shaheen missiles during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

In an official statement, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan condemned the allegations as “unfounded” and part of a broader campaign of disinformation.

Pakistan armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

The strikes, described by officials as "precise and proportionate", were carried out in response to India's continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan's territory, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets".

Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war, provoked by India, ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.

In the statement issued today, the FO spokesperson noted that the claims gained traction after the Indian Army’s official X account shared a video purporting to show Pakistan’s use of Shaheen missile — an assertion that was quickly debunked and led to the post being deleted.

However, by then, various Indian media outlets had already circulated the narrative without verification, he added.

“The Indian Army has offered no clarification or retraction following the removal of its erroneous post. This silence raises serious questions about the credibility and intent behind such disinformation,” he remarked.

Shafqat further said that the spread of such false narratives, apparently aimed at distracting from India’s setbacks in Operation Sindoor and from Pakistan’s conventional military successes.

“Rather than acknowledging the ground realities, India seems intent on manufacturing stories to deflect attention and mislead public and international observers,” the spokesperson said.

He further highlighted that detailed information on the weaponry used by Pakistan in the operation was publicly released in the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement on 12 May 2025.

According to the ISPR, the Pakistan Armed Forces deployed precision-guided Fatah series missiles (F1 and F2), advanced long-range loitering munitions, and highly accurate long-range artillery — none of which included the Shaheen missile.

“These details are available in the public domain, and any credible analysis should reference them, rather than rely on speculative and inflammatory reports,” he said.

Calling for responsible journalism and institutional accountability, he warned that the dissemination of unverified and provocative content endangered regional peace and reflected poorly on the professionalism of state institutions.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability and transparency while urging the Indian side to refrain from narratives that undermine dialogue and mutual trust.