HEC cautions against scammers, fake sites

The Higher Education Commission's logo. — Twitter/@hecpkofficial

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday cautioned the public from scammers impersonating official departments and using fake websites to steal information.

"Public Alert: Scammers are impersonating HEC & using fake sites to steal info. HEC never asks for OTPs, passwords, or bank details. Report suspicious activity to us," the HEC wrote in a post on X.

In the post, the commission also shared a brief video in which it explained that the department never "calls you for payment attestation" nor "asks for OTPs (one-time password), passwords, or bank details".

The education commission also urged citizens to beware of scam calls and fake websites. It urged citizens not to share any personal or bank details with scammers.

The HEC also mentioned that it only has one official website where all the official information is provided.

"Report suspicious calls and websites to helplines of PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority) and National Response Centre for Cyber Crime," the HEC informed in the video.