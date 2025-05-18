PDMA issues red alert in Punjab as heatwave likely to intensify

A man (right) cools off under a public tap, while others wait to fill their bottles, during intense hot weather in Karachi on 23 June 2015 — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Disaster Management Authority on Sunday advised the citizens to take necessary precautions as heatwave is likely to intensify across major cities and plains of Punjab, predicting the temperature to spike by May 19.

While talking to a media news channel, the spokesperson for the PDMA urged tourists — who are planning to visit Murree — to be updated about weather and avoid travel during unstable weather.

The spokesperson also advised the residents and visitors to remain indoor during severe weather conditions, steer clear of open or vulnerable areas and follow government travel advice while instructing commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab to be on high alert due to anticipated heavy rainfall.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also predicts strong winds and thundershowers at some places in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and their adjoining hilly areas during evening and night time.

A severe heatwave is expected to grip Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan, with temperatures soaring during day time while some areas may experience gusty winds, thundershowers and rain in the evening and at night.

Health officials are urging citizens to take precautionary measures against the heat. The advice is especially for the vulnerable groups like children, elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Following are some advices for the general public by the authorities: