PM Shehbaz calls for building inclusive, empowered digital Pakistan

The government is determined to create a digital landscape that champions inclusion, empowers women, and guarantees equal access for all, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday.

In a message on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2025, PM Shehbaz said: “Through targeted policies, skills development programs, and gender-sensitive digital infrastructure, we are working to ensure that women and girls can actively participate in and benefit from the digital transformation of our society.”

He said, “On the occasion of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, I extend warm felicitations to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for its leadership in advancing inclusive and equitable digital development worldwide.”

This year’s theme, “Why Gender Equality in Digital Transformation Matters,” served as an urgent call to action: to ensure that the benefits of technological progress were shared equally by all members of society, he said, adding that Pakistan made remarkable progress in narrowing the gender digital divide.

In 2024-2025, 8 million more women gained mobile internet access, reducing the gender gap from 38% to 25%—the highest improvement globally, led by rural women, he added.

The premier said these gains were part of Pakistan’s broader digital transformation.

“We have crossed 200 million telecom subscriptions, 150 million broadband users, and 2 million FTTH connections، while our mobile manufacturing grew by 47.46%, and international connectivity was boosted through high-capacity submarine cables," he added.

“Today, Pakistan’s mobile ecosystem contributes $16.7 billion to the economy,” said the PM.

“On this important day, I call on all stakeholders to champion gender-responsive digital transformation and continue building an inclusive and empowered digital Pakistan,” he added.