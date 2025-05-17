Bilawal to lead Pakistan’s global peace mission after India ceasefire

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a press conference on October 7, 2023. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has been assigned to lead a top delegation to world capitals to present Pakistan’s position and advocate for regional peace, following a truce after 87 hours of unprovoked Indian aggression.

Bilawal, whose party is a key ally of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Centre, accepted the responsibility at the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirming his commitment to represent the country on the international stage during challenging times.

"I was contacted earlier today by Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif], who requested that I lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage. I am honoured to accept this responsibility and remain committed to serving Pakistan in these challenging times," he wrote on X.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz has decided to dispatch a diplomatic delegation to expose Indian propaganda on the international level.

In a telephonic conversation, the premier formally assigned the task to the PPP chairman, appointing him as the head of the delegation.

The delegation will include Federal Ministers Dr Musadik Malik, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Sherry Rehman, and Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar, according to the official statement.

The statement further noted that Senator Faisal Sabzwari, former foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua, and former ambassador to the US and EU Jalil Abbas Jilani will also be part of the delegation.

The team is scheduled to visit key capitals including London, Washington, Paris, and Brussels.

"The delegation will highlight Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace while exposing India's propaganda and attempts to destabilise peace in the region," it added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the development, saying that a parliamentary delegation would soon visit the United States, the United Kingdom, Brussels, France, and Russia to highlight Pakistan’s stance on the recent conflict.

Pakistan armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

The strikes, described by officials as "precise and proportionate", were carried out in response to India's continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan's territory, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets".

Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war, provoked by India, ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.