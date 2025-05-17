Critics of army’s role must answer now, says DG ISPR after Bunyan-um-Marsoos

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addresses gathering of students and teacher in Islamabad, May 17, 2025. — Screengrab via video/ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Saturday castigated the critics of the military’s role in defending the country, asking them to now answer whether the armed forces have fulfilled their duty or not.

“You [critics] used to say the army does not do its job — now ask them, has the army fulfilled its duty or not?” the military’s spokesperson said during a special interactive session with students and teachers in Islamabad days after success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against India’s unprovoked aggression.

Pakistan armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

The strikes, described by officials as "precise and proportionate", were carried out in response to India's continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan's territory, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets".

Pakistan downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.

Addressing the gathering today, the DG ISPR said that no terrorist will be left standing in Pakistan when the people and the armed forces are united.

He noted the significance of youth participation in national development and praised the unwavering spirit of the new generation. He added that Pakistan's future is not only secure but also "bright and promising".

"Pakistan is a cradle of peace, and our victory is a victory for peace itself," he said, adding that the armed forces are fully aware of the enemy’s malicious designs and have always foiled such attempts through unity and resilience.

Lt Gen Chaudhry also saluted the teachers of the nation on behalf of the Pakistan Army and called for unwavering national unity against external threats. "This steel wall is the people of Pakistan, the youth and the children," he remarked.

He also pointed out India’s involvement in backing terrorism within Pakistan, saying, "India is behind the terrorism you see in Pakistan today."