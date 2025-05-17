Pedro Pascal’s drastic transformation ignites cosmetic surgery rumours

Pedro Pascal’s drastic transformation has recently ignited plastic surgery rumours as he attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 16.

The Last of Us star’s left fans stunned after his jawline appeared more defined than ever as he walked through the airport.

Some fans speculated that Pedro’s latest appearance wasn’t due to a cosmetic procedure but because of the weight loss.

In the picture via DailyMail.com, the Narcos actor looked cool in a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta travel look, including a $3,300 khaki jacket with the luxury house's signature woven leather collar.

It was Pedro's sculpted features that fascinated fans on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“New Jaw!” wrote one user.

Another user remarked, “Oh that surgeon is GOOD.”

“He looks different,” added a third user.

Some speculated that if his prominent jaw was due to weight loss.

“Is he dropping weight for a role?” asked a fourth user.

A fifth user added, “It's amazing how skinny he looks here vs when he's on a show or something... wonder if he's lost weight recently.”

Meanwhile, Pedro was in Cannes for the premiere of his latest movie, Eddington, where he stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler.