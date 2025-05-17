Karachi, other parts of Sindh to experience heatwave till Tuesday

Because of persistently high atmospheric pressure over the region, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said, a heatwave will continue to affect various cities of Sindh, including Karachi, till May 20.
The Met Office on Saturday said many districts across the province will record temperatures significantly above normal. In Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Naushahro Feroze, temperatures are expected to remain 5 to 7°C higher than average.
Similar deviations are expected in Jacobabad, Sukkur, and surrounding areas, where the mercury may also stay 5 to 7°C above seasonal norms.
Meanwhile, temperatures in Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Hyderabad are forecast to remain 3 to 5°C above normal levels during this period.
In Karachi, the weather will remain hot and humid over the next three days, with daytime temperatures likely ranging between 35 and 37°C.
The Met Office has cautioned that due to elevated humidity, the feel-like temperature will be higher than recorded values.
