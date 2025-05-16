UK govt welcomes sustained ceasefire between Pakistan and India

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy (left) and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar walk together during an event in Islamabad on May 16, 2025. — British High Commission in Islamabad

Stressing the need for a durable peace in the region, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Friday hailed Pakistan and India for taking measures to secure an agreement to cease hostilities.

This is the first visit by a British foreign secretary to Pakistan since 2021 as the UK pushes for the fragile ceasefire to become a durable peace, read a statement issued by the British High Commission in Islamabad.

Lammy visited Pakistan to welcome the ceasefire and make clear that further conflict is in nobody’s interest, said the statement, adding that the visit was used to reassert that peace and security are the cornerstones of the UK’s relationship with Pakistan that will protect growth and prosperity for British, Pakistanis and the wider region.

“The UK government welcomed the sustained ceasefire between Pakistan and India, both important partners to the UK, with the foreign secretary asserting the importance of continued stability for the region during a visit to Pakistan today (Friday 16 May),” read the statement.

In meetings with senior counterparts, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the top UK diplomat highlighted the immeasurable contribution people of Pakistani descent have made to British life, and he acknowledged how distressing the past few weeks have been for people in both countries, and for those with Pakistani and Indian heritage in the UK.

Lammy reflected that the British Pakistani and British Indian diasporas would particularly welcome news of the ceasefire and increased stability for the two countries.

“The images of conflict between India and Pakistan were distressing for all of us in Britain, but in particular the millions of Brits with Indian and Pakistani heritage, and the many British nationals living in both of these countries.”

Ever since the horrendous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the UK has done all it could to play a supportive role to reduce tensions, get to a ceasefire and condemn terrorism, he added.

“It’s positive that India and Pakistan – both great friends to the UK – have agreed to a pause in hostilities and that the ceasefire is holding,” said the top UK diplomat.

Lammy maintained: “Because of the deep and historic links between our populations and our governments, we are determined to play our part to counter terrorism and ensure this fragile ceasefire becomes a durable peace.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the UK and Pakistan have an important history of working closely together on ensuring regional security and stability.