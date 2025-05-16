Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan addresses weekly media briefing in Islamabad. — Screengrab/Geo News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will not compromise its sovereignty, even though it seeks peaceful settlement of disputes, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan reaffirmed on Friday.

Addressing his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, he stated that India was the one who forced the entire region into conflict.

The spokesperson emphasised that Pakistan responded to Indian aggression and demonstrated that there would be no compromise on the nation's honour and dignity.

FO spokesperson Shafqat said in response to Indian aggression, Pakistan launched 'Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos'. The Pakistan armed forces shot down six Indian warplanes during this operation, he added.

Appreciating the role of various countries in achieving the ceasefire between the nuclear-armed neighbouring countries, the spokesperson further noted that the ceasefire was made possible through the efforts of numerous friendly nations.

At the same time, he warned that any future aggression against Pakistan would be met with a strong response.

Following the killing of 26 people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in April, New Delhi accused Islamabad of orchestrating the deadly militant attack, which Pakistan denied.

On the basis of these baseless allegations, India started the war against Pakistan earlier this month, which was the heaviest fighting to have occurred between the two neighbouring nations in decades, before a ceasefire was reached last week.

Pakistan is not afraid to discuss the issue of terrorism, the Foreign Office spokesperson reaffirmed in his address.

Highlighting Pakistan's own experience as a victim of terrorism, the spokesperson stressed the Pakistan’s understanding of the pain of terrorism. However, the spokesperson said that India has been involved in instigating and promoting terrorism within Pakistan.

Furthermore, the Foreign Office said that India has orchestrated assassination plots not only in Pakistan but also in other countries.

The spokesperson made it clear that whenever the topic of terrorism arises, Pakistan will present its stance unequivocally.

"We possess concrete evidence and material regarding India's role," he stated.

Shafqat said Pakistan seeks a permanent solution to the issue of terrorism. Pakistan has no objection to discussing terrorism on international forums, he added.

Concluding the statement, the FO reiterated Pakistan's belief in the peaceful resolution of issues.