President, PM honour armed forces on Youm-e-Tashakkur

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) in a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari. — X/MediaCellPPP/File

ISLAMABAD: Over the success of 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos Operation', President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif observed Youm-e-Tashakkur (thanksgiving day) on Friday, thanking Allah Almighty and paying tributes to the military.

President Zardari stated, on this occasion, that Pakistan would never compromise on its geographical integrity, sovereignty, or fundamental national interests. "We will respond with full force to any aggression against the homeland," he maintained.

As Pakistan on this day is observing the victory against India, the president said: "It is a great moment for us to celebrate the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos in response to Indian unprovoked aggression. I am grateful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with victory in this critical hour."

“I pay tribute to the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan armed forces and the entire military leadership, especially the joint chiefs of staff committee, the chief of army staff, the chief of air staff, and the chief of naval staff. This victory not only belongs to Pakistan’s armed forces but also to the entire Pakistani nation, who stood like Bunyan-um-Marsoos (fortified wall) against the enemy aggression,” he added.

The president said he was proud of the armed forces who responded to Indian provocation with precision, professionalism, and strength. "I am glad that the world witnessed and acknowledged Pakistan’s patience and restraint as well as the operational effectiveness that compelled the enemy to cease its aggression. We stood firm. We stood united. And we emerged victorious with dignity."

“Pakistan is a peace-loving country and does not harbour aggressive design against any country. However, let there be no doubt, Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or its core national interests. Any aggression against our homeland will be met with full force,” he added.

President Zardari said: “We seek peace in our region. Our commitment to regional peace and stability must never be mistaken for weakness. We reject any unilateral suspension of the Indus Water Treaty as there is no such provision in the Treaty. Pakistan will utilise all elements of national power to protect its water rights at all costs.”

“To our brave soldiers — those who stood their ground, who risked and sacrificed their lives — we offer them our eternal gratitude,” he remarked.

“As President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I affirm today that we will always stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces, and we will always remain like a solid rock to defend every inch of our motherland. May Allah bless our nation. A’ameen. Pakistan Paindabad!,” he concluded.

'Success of nation'

On the other hand, PM Shehbaz paid tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces who laid their lives for achieving success during, what he called, the Marka-e-Haq.

In his message on Youm-e-Tashakkur, the premier said: “Today, Youm-e-Tashakur is being observed across the country to thank Allah Almighty for the magnificent success and victory of Pakistan against the open aggression and provocation of India.”

During the midnight of May 6 and May 7, India while acting cowardly attacked Pakistan resulting in the martyrdom of innocent Pakistani citizens and we were forced to respond for the sake of these innocent citizens, he added.

He said the world saw that in just few hours an enemy which was many times bigger came to its knees and the planes which were pride of India turned into ashes and became sign of a bitter lesson.

“Our Shaheens hammered the enemy and gave it a befitting reply,” he said adding the brave and professional armed forces of Pakistan effectively and fully responded in the language of the enemy and wrote a golden chapter in the military history and foiled the designs of the enemy.

"The army bases, piles of weapons and air bases turned into ruins in a blink of an eye,” he continued.

He said their Rafale fighter jets became target of "our Shaheens" and were defeated with the grace of Allah.

“Our operation was against the obsolete ideology which was based on animosity against humanity, aggression, religious extremism and bias.

"This is success of our honour and principles. This is not only success of the armed forces but also of the honourable, proud and dignified nation of Pakistan. The whole nation stood like a fortified wall and shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

"On this occasion, I on my and on behalf of the nation, thank General Syed Asim Munir from the bottom of the heart as in his sagacious and brave leadership this achievement was made," he maintained.

He also commended Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Babar and his "Shaheens" who raised Pakistanis' heads with pride. "I also pay tribute to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf as under his leadership Pakistan Navy continued to protect the sea frontiers of Pakistan,” he added.

He also thanked all the allied and opposition parties and all the political leaders and parliament for displaying exemplary unity and historic solidarity.