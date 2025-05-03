Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Senator Professor Sajid Mir dies at 86

Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Central President Senator Professor Sajid Mir. — Senate of Pakistan

SIALKOT: Central President of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Senator Professor Sajid Mir passed away at the age of 86, sources within the family have confirmed.

The senior cleric and politician reportedly suffered a heart attack. Born on October 2, 1938, in Sialkot, Mir pursued his higher education at the University of the Punjab, Lahore.

Professor Mir served as a senator continuously from 2003 to 2025, and prior to that, he was also a member of the upper house of the parliament from 1994 to 2000. He was elected to the Senate on a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket.

Besides serving as the central president of the Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees, he also held the post of chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over Mir's death. He said that Mir’s passing has created a void in Pakistan’s political landscape that may never be filled. The premier added that Mir always raised his voice against extremism and sectarianism, which stands as a golden chapter in his political and religious service.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also offered condolences and extended her sympathies to the bereaved family.

Central spokesperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Shazia Marri, also expressed grief over the demise of Senator Mir. She said that his passing is a significant loss to the parliament.

Marri said that Mir’s name will always be remembered in Pakistan’s parliamentary history.