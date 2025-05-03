HVT among five terrorists neutralised in KP operations

Weapons and ammunition seized from terrorists by security forces in this image released on May 3, 2025. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down at least five terrorists in three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

In a statement, the military's media wing said that an IBO in Bajaur district resulted in three terrorists being killed, including a high-value target (HVT) Fareed Ullah.

Another IBO was conducted in the Dossali area of North Waziristan, where two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces, Meanwhile, two terrorists, including HVT Lal Ameer alias Ibrahim, were apprehended from their hideout in Mohmand district.

With the forces also recovering weapons and ammunition from the terrorists, sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other militants found in the area, added the ISPR.

The security forces' action comes days after as many as 71 terrorists were killed near the Pakistan-Afghan border in a series of successful operations from April 25 to April 27.

The anti-terror operations come against the backdrop of increased terrorist attacks in the country which surged by 42% in January, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

Pakistan has time again urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by terrorists to carry out attacks against Pakistan.

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the fence.

However, the issue of terrorism remains a key issue for Pakistan which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to carry out attacks inside the former’s territory.

Islamabad's reservations have also been confirmed by a report submitted to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which has revealed a nexus between Kabul and the TTP with the former providing logistical, operational and financial support to the latter.