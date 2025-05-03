April sets record as one of hottest, driest months in decades

An Edhi volunteer sprays water on a person along a street during a hot summer day in Karachi on May 30, 2024. — INP

KARACHI: The last month witnessed unusually extreme weather, ranking as the seventh driest and the second hottest April recorded in Pakistan over the past 65 years, according to data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office reported that the national average temperature for the month was 27.91°C, which is 3.37°C higher than the historical average of 24.54°C.

Daytime temperatures were particularly alarming, with the average maximum temperature recorded at 36.40°C, surpassing the usual average of 31.74°C by 4.66°C. This made it the second-highest daytime temperature average for the month of April during the last 65 years.

Meanwhile, the night-time temperatures also saw a noticeable rise, averaging 19.36°C, which is 2.57°C above the normal average of 16.80°C.

In addition to the heat, April's rainfall was 59% below average, classifying it among the driest Aprils recorded since 1960.

This significant deviation highlights the growing impact of climate change on the country's weather patterns. These extremes could have serious implications for agriculture, water resources, and public health, particularly as the summer season intensifies.

It is worth noting that a spike in gastrointestinal illnesses was recently reported in the country, coinciding with the onset of the summer season.