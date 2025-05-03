Pakistan conducts training launch of 450-kilometre-range missile

RAWALPINDI: As part of Exercise Indus, Pakistan successfully carried out a training launch of the Abdali weapon system, a 450-kilometre-range surface-to-surface missile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, the goal behind the launch was to confirm important technological aspects, such as the missile's sophisticated navigation system and improved manoeuvrability qualities, as well as to ensure the operational preparedness of the forces.

The training launch was witnessed by the commander army strategic forces command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, as well as scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organisations, the ISPR added.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and services chiefs extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.

"They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan’s Strategic Forces to ensure credible minimum deterrence and safeguard national security against any aggression," the ISPR said.

The launch has come at a time when tension between nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India is high following the Pahalgam attack in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian government has blamed Pakistan for the attack without providing any evidence and Pakistan has vehemently rejected the allegation.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his military "full operational freedom" to respond while Pakistan this week warned of an imminent strike by its neighbour.