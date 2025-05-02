Storm alerts issued as severe weather batters Punjab, KP

A motorcyclist on the way carrying an umbrella to protect from rain that was experienced in Peshawar, on March 3, 2025. — APP

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a weather alert for Lahore and surrounding regions, forecasting continued heavy rains and thunderstorms.

This adverse weather has already claimed two lives and injured 24 people in various incidents across Punjab as of Monday night, according to the PDMA.

The authority warned that thunderstorms and downpours are likely to persist until May 4, affecting Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Dera Ghazi Khan, along with Multan, Sahiwal, and Bahawalpur divisions.

Officials further warned of possible lightning strikes over the next three days and the risk of landslides in Murree and the Galiyat region due to consistent rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will see partly cloudy skies with rain and thunderstorms anticipated in several districts.

Peshawar recorded a temperature of 30°C, which may rise to 35°C, with 55% humidity. Strong winds and storms are likely in various parts of the province.

In Balochistan, the weather remains generally dry and moderate, although southern districts may experience light showers by evening or night, particularly in Zhob, Musa Khel, and Barkhan.

Karachi and parts of Sindh are also under the influence of a western weather system affecting the upper parts of the country. The system is expected to bring light rainfall to Hyderabad, Matiari, Sukkur, Tharparkar, and adjacent areas until May 5.

Karachi may experience gusty winds during this period, accompanied by warm and humid conditions. The Meteorological Department said the weather system will likely gain moisture from the Arabian Sea from May 5 onwards, potentially intensifying rainfall in parts of Sindh.

Unseasonal rainfall in Sindh during May is being considered an unusual weather event, and authorities are closely monitoring developments.