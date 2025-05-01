COAS says armed forces resolve to safeguard national interests 'absolute'

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir addresses troops during his visit to Tilla Field Firing Ranges on May 1, 2025. — ISPR

Following India’s warmongering and water threats, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday warned that any military misadventure by India would be met with a “swift, resolute, and notch-up response.”

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made the remarks while addressing troops during his visit to the Tilla Field Firing Ranges (TFFR) to witness Exercise Hammer Strike—a high-intensity, field training exercise conducted by Pakistan Army’s Mangla Strike Corps.

Addressing the troops, the COAS said: “Let there be no ambiguity: any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute, and notch-up response.”

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir joins troops as they raise slogans during his visit to Tilla Field Firing Ranges on May 1, 2025. — ISPR

“While Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, our preparedness and resolve to safeguard national interests is absolute,” he stated.

The army chief reaffirmed the unyielding resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces to defend the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

During the visit, COAS lauded the high morale, combat proficiency, and warfighting spirit of the officers and troops, terming them the embodiment of Pakistan Army’s operational excellence.

Earlier upon arrival, the COAS was received by the corps commander.

Pakistan's armed forces showcase their combat readiness during Exercise Hammer Strike on May 1, 2025. — ISPR

The exercise was meticulously designed to validate combat readiness, battlefield synergy, and the operational integration of cutting-edge weapon systems under near-battlefield conditions, read the statement.

A diverse array of advanced capabilities, including multirole fighter aircraft, combat aviation assets, long-range precision artillery, and next-generation field engineering techniques, were employed to simulate conventional battlefield scenarios.

According to the military's media wing, troops from all arms and services demonstrated exceptional tactical cohesion, agility, and lethality during synchronized offensive manoeuvres - reflecting an extraordinary level of training and professionalism.

Pakistan Army tanks in action during Exercise Hammer Strike on May 1, 2025. — ISPR

Notably, the exercise showcased Pakistan Army’s increasing absorption of niche and emerging technologies to augment its kinetic and non-kinetic operational capabilities.

Exercise Hammer Strike stands as a testament to Pakistan Army’s pursuit of continuous transformation through rigorous training, doctrinal innovation, and technological modernization.

Senior military leadership, formation commanders, and dignitaries from various services witnessed the exercise.