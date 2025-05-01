Pakistan's daily wage workers reflect on struggles on Labour Day

A labourer bends over as he carries packs of textile fabric on his back to deliver to a nearby shop in a market in Karachi, Pakistan June 24, 2022. — Reuters

Labour Day, celebrated on May 1 worldwide, honours the tireless efforts and accomplishments of workers advocating for fair wages and better working conditions.

However, the voices of daily wage labourers often go unheard amid the speeches and ceremonies held around the world to mark this day. In Pakistan, a stark reality emerges as these workers share their struggles.

One worker described how they wait daily, hoping God will send them work.

"Some days we find a job, other times we go without for five or six days," he said. "Sometimes, someone kind gives us food. We’re just getting by somehow."

Despite the global holiday, they can't afford to take a day off.

"We must look for work, no matter what — our children depend on it," he added. The average daily wage ranges from Rs1,500 to Rs1,800, but even that’s insufficient. "We hope to earn Rs2,000, just enough to feed ourselves, send money home, and maybe save something."

Another man pointed out the crowd of workers waiting: "Ask anyone here — there are 500 to 1,000 labourers. We all face the same struggle. Paying bills, school fees, feeding our families — everything is a challenge."

He also spoke of exploitation: "Yesterday, some men posed as employers, took labourers with them and robbed them. There's no protection for us."

A third labourer, aged 52, expressed deep disillusionment: "I've seen no change since I first became aware. The poor don’t matter to the rulers. We leave home every morning in search of work, but only Allah knows if we'll find it."

A fourth voice highlighted the exploitation of wages. "They hire us for Rs500 to Rs1,000, but the job is worth Rs2,000. When we reach the site, they increase the workload. If we complain, they threaten not to pay us at all."

He added: "Only the employed celebrate Labour Day. We'll still be here, waiting for work. If there's work, we'll do it. If not, it's just another day.

The final remark from the ground was simple: "Inflation must end. That’s the only way our suffering will."

Labour Day is more than just a holiday; it's a reminder of the hands that build our cities, keep our systems running, and fuel our everyday lives.

But for many labourers, the fight for better wages, dignity, and fairness continues. Today, we honour their hard work, but tomorrow, we must continue the struggle for a better future.







