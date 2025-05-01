Three CTD personnel martyred, two terrorists killed in Bannu shootout

Representational image of CTD personnel. — APP/File

Three personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) embraced martyrdom while two others sustained injuries during a fierce gun battle with militants in the Chashmai area of Spin Tangi, Bannu, on Thursday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kalachi said that CTD teams retaliated with force, killing two terrorists and injuring several others. He added that the militants managed to flee with the bodies and wounded members of their group.

The martyred and injured CTD personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital. DPO Kalachi further stated that arms, hand grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and other materials were recovered from the scene.

A large contingent of police remains deployed in the area as a search operation is underway to track down remaining suspects and secure the locality.

This latest clash comes amid a broader uptick in militant activity across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Just two days earlier, three terrorists were eliminated in an intelligence-based operation in Turbat, Balochistan.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in violence in recent months. January 2025 alone saw a 42% increase in militant attacks compared to the previous month, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), with KP emerging as the most affected region.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

In KP’s settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.

Balochistan also experienced a surge in militant activity, with at least 24 attacks, which claimed 26 lives, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.

Security forces have reaffirmed their commitment to eliminating terrorism and restoring peace across the country.