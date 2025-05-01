India is facing a wave of questions and criticism over the handling of information about the deadly attack in Pahalgam in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), particularly regarding the swift release of the alleged attackers' names just hours after the incident in which 26 tourists were killed.

Recently, the widow of Shailesh Bhai Kalathiya who was killed in the assault, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party leader CR Patil, stating: "You have plenty of VIP cars, but there were no soldiers or even medical teams at the scene."

Veteran journalist and Kashmir affairs expert Anuradha Bhasin raised concerns over the official narrative, as he highlighted: "This incident took place in one of the most militarised zones in the world. It raises serious concerns."

She noted the delayed response from security forces, contrasting it with the rapid dissemination of the attackers' names and photos, which calls into question the integrity of the investigation.

Security analyst Amitabh Mattoo also weighed in, calling the incident a clear intelligence failure. "No matter how you look at it, this reflects a major lapse in security," he remarked.

The incident and the handling of information by Indian authorities have led to growing public and media scrutiny, with many questioning whether due process and transparency are being upheld in such sensitive matters.

The remarks come days after a deadly attack at Pahalgam which became the worst attack on civilians in nearly two decades, shattering the relative calm in the region.

Following the attack, New Delhi took swift measures against Islamabad and pledged a strong response.

In its response to India, Pakistan dismissed the blame as "baseless", with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar describing the claims as part of India's politically motivated and provocative actions threatening regional peace and stability.

During a press briefing alongside Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Wednesday, Dar warned New Delhi against any misadventure, stating that while Pakistan will not initiate any escalatory move, it will respond decisively to any provocation.