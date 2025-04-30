Pakistan destroys Indian bunkers, checkpost in response to unprovoked LoC violation

A Pakistan Army soldier stands vigilant along a border fencing. — AFP/Files

Pakistan security forces have destroyed Indian bunkers and checkpost in response to its unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) as the tensions between the two neighbours surged following Pahalgam attack, military sources said on Wednesday.

Pakistan security forces destroyed an Indian checkpost after late-night aggression on April 29-30, the sources said.

According to security officials, Indian troops breached the ceasefire agreement by resorting to unprovoked small arms fire in the Kiani and Mandal sectors. The Pakistan Army retaliated with precision, neutralising the threat and silencing Indian forces.

Security sources reported that Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes effectively destroyed several enemy bunkers, including the Chakputra post in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The swift and measured action demonstrated Pakistan’s operational readiness in the face of aggression.

Earlier, India evacuated border areas in IIOJK amid escalating tensions while maintaining its oppressive crackdown on Kashmiri Muslims. Security sources warned that such provocative actions reveal New Delhi’s destabilising war-mongering posture.

Pakistan Army remains fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty and integrity at all times, according to security sources

The two nuclear-armed neighbours are experiencing a period of heightened tensions since the April 22 attack on tourists in the scenic resort town in IIOJK, in which at least 26 people were killed.

New Delhi linked Islamabad to the attack without offering any evidence and took a flurry of punitive measures to downgrade ties, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, revoking visas of Pakistanis, and closing Wagah-Attari border crossing among others.

Islamabad, in response, ordered the expulsion of Indian diplomats and military advisers, cancelling visas for Indian nationals, with the exception of Sikh pilgrims, and closing the main border crossing from its side.

Pakistan also denies its involvement in the attack and offered to take part in a credible and transparent investigation.