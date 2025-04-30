India to carry out military action against Pakistan soon, warns minister

Indian security force personnel stand guard at the site of a suspected militant attack on tourists in Baisaran near Pahalgam in IIOJK's Anantnag district, April 24, 2025. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has warned that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24 to 36 hours.

"Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident," Tarar said in a video statement issued late Tuesday.

Warning that such action would have "catastrophic consequences for the entire region and beyond," the minister reiterated Pakistan's stance and vehemently rejected the "Indian self-assumed hubristic role of judge, jury and executioner in the region" which he said was completely "reckless".

The warning comes as the two nuclear-armed neighbours are experiencing a period of heightened tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack in the disputed territory.

The relations between Islamabad and New Delhi have deteriorated significantly in the past few days after the latter suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, coupled with significant diplomatic measures.

In response, Pakistan has suspended the Shimla agreement and has also closed its airspace for Indian airlines.

India blames Pakistan for the attack, a claim that Islamabad vehemently denied and also termed as a "false flag operation", and has further offered a credible, transparent, and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth.

Meanwhile, four Rafale fighters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) jets undertook patrolling in IIOJK yesterday night but were later forced to retreat after timely identification and action by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), said security sources on Wednesday.

"On the night of April 29/30, four Indian Rafale jets conducted patrolling within Indian geographical boundaries over," the sources noted.

Pakistan forces are ready to give a befitting reply to any Indian aggression, they added.

Amid the possibility of a skirmish, conflict between the two countries, the United States has stepped in diplomatically, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio preparing to speak with the foreign ministers of both countries to urge calm and avoid further escalation.

"We are reaching out to both parties, and telling, of course, them to not escalate the situation," US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters during a press briefing.

Expanding on Pakistan's sacrifices against terrorism, the information minister said: "Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism itself and truly understands the pain of this scourge."

"We have always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations anywhere in the world," Tarar added.

Being a responsible state, he said Pakistan open-heartedly offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth.

"Unfortunately, rather than pursuing the path of reason, India has apparently decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond," the minister stressed.

He said that "evasion of credible investigations is in itself sufficient evidence exposing India's real motives".

"Consciously making strategic decisions hostage to public sentiments, purposefully trumped up for securing political objectives, is unfortunate and deplorable," the minister added.

He said Pakistan reiterated that any such military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively.

"The International community must remain alive to the reality that the onus of an escalatory spiral and its ensuing consequences shall squarely lie with India," Tarar emphasised.

He reiterated the nation’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan at all costs.