Rain, thunderstorms set to break heatwave in upper, central Pakistan

Commuters on their way during heavy rain in Karachi on June 25, 2023. — APP

Parts of the country are bracing for rainfall, thunder, and even isolated hailstorms between May 1 and May 4, as a fresh weather system has started to move in, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

“A westerly wave is expected to approach the upper regions of the country by the evening of April 30, while moisture-laden winds from the northeast will begin flowing into Punjab from May 1,” the Met alert said.

Under the influence of this weather system, wind and thunderstorm rain, with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms, are expected in several areas.

The affected areas include Azad Jammu and Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur), Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, and Narowal.

Rain is also expected in Lahore, Sahiwal, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, and Malakand.

Other areas likely to be affected include Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, and Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar). These regions are expected to receive rain from the evening or night of April 30 to May 4, with occasional gaps.

Duststorms and thunderstorm rain are also expected in Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Umerkot, Zhob, Khuzdar, Musakhel, and Barkhan between the night of May 2 and May 5.

The Met Office has warned that windstorms, hail, and lightning may damage electric poles, trees, vehicles, solar panels, and other loose structures. People are advised to take care, especially during thunderstorms.

Farmers, especially those harvesting wheat, are advised to plan their crop activities accordingly.

All relevant authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward situations.