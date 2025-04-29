Security forces neutralise three terrorists in Turbat IBO

Security forces patrol an area. — AFP/File

Security forces have killed at least three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Turbat area of Balochistan, the military's media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the intelligence-based operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij [terrorists] location, as a result of which, three khwarij were sent to hell,” read the statement.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists, the ISPR said, adding that the militants remained actively involved in numerous activities against the security forces as well as the killing of innocent civilians.

A sanitisation operation was conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP’s settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.

Balochistan also experienced a surge in militant activity, with at least 24 attacks, which claimed 26 lives, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.