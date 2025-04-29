Pakistan Army unveils 'irrefutable' evidence of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan

As tensions rise between New Delhi and Islamabad over Pahalgam attack, Director-General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry presented on Tuesday "irrefutable" evidence of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

“It has been seven days since the Pahalgam attack, yet not a single shred of evidence has been provided to substantiate the baseless allegations levelled against Pakistan,” he said while briefing media on Tuesday.

At the start of the presser, the ISPR DG said the press briefing was being held today to give local as well foreign media to give details regarding “one particular situation” regarding ongoing situation.

“India involved in state-sponsored cross-border terrorism against Pakistan,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

The DG ISPR said that India has been found operating terror networks inside Pakistan, wherein explosives, IEDs, and other lethal materials are being supplied to terrorists with the intent to target not only security forces but also innocent civilians.

“This irrefutable evidence is just one small component of the broader pattern of state-sponsored terrorism being orchestrated by India,” he added.

New Delhi linked Islamabad to the attack without offering any evidence and took a flurry of punitive measures to downgrade ties, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, revoking visas of Pakistanis, and closing Wagah-Attari border crossing among others.

Pakistan, in response, ordered the expulsion of Indian diplomats and military advisers, cancelling visas for Indian nationals, with the exception of Sikh pilgrims, and closing the main border crossing from its side.

Islamabad also denies its involvement in the attack and offered to take part in a credible and transparent investigation.

With Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warning that the escalation could escalate into an "all-out war", the United Nations has urged Pakistan and India to show "maximum restraint" to ensure that the situation and the developments do not deteriorate any further.

A day earlier, The New York Times reported that India is actively seeking global backing — not to calm the situation, but to strengthen its justification for potential military action.

Despite limited concrete evidence tying Pakistan directly to the attack, the prospect of a volatile confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours is becoming increasingly concerning, the publication said.

Giving details about India-sponsored terrorism today, Lt Gen Chaudhry said on April 25, a terror suspect trained in India was apprehended near the Jhelum bus terminal. Security forces recovered 2.5 kilogramme of explosive material from the Jhelum bus stand during the operation.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Majeed, was arrested near Jhelum and was found in possession of an Indian drone recovered from his residence. Additionally, Rs1 million in cash was also seized from his home, he added.

Forensic analysis of the suspect’s mobile phone revealed communication with contacts in India, including direct conversations with an Indian Subedar named Sukhwinder.

The DG ISPR further said that India is actively supplying explosives to terrorists for attacks on both civilians and security personnel inside Pakistan.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.