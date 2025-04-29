Jenna Ortega makes major career move

Jenna Ortega has recently made major career move as she announces to direct her original movie after working on the script for 10 years.

Speaking to V magazine, the Wednesday star revealed that she planned to step into the director’s chair as soon as possible.

“I have a script that I’ve known that I was going to make for almost 10 years,” said the 21-year-old.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress stated, “It’s weird because it’s something that I thought of when I was younger.”

“And when I first started out in this field, and it’s only now that I’m actually starting to take the steps to get it made,” added Jenna.

Interestingly, The Fallout star seemed to be an allrounder which is why she also made a debut as a producer for season two of Netflix’s Wednesday.

Earlier in 2023, Jenna also reflected on her passion of screenwriting during her appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

The actress opened up that she had to put her “foot down” and “started changing lines” for her Netflix hit series.

Meanwhile, Jenna shared her experience of producing a show.

“I think it’s natural to be fearful of signing your life away and wanting some sort of agency or wanting confirmation that your voice would be heard,” mentioned the Hollywood star.

Jenna further said that she’s “aware of my position as an actor. I know that I’m not in charge”.

However, the actress added, “I think with someone like Wednesday, who is in every scene, it only makes sense for that person to be that involved in what’s going on behind the scenes.”

“A lot of the conversations that I was having were more of a producer’s conversations half the time,” she concluded.