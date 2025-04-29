Lily Allen is sorry for ‘being mean’ to Katy Perry over Blue Origin Flight

Lily Allen apologizes to Katy Perry

Lily Allen is taking a moment to clear the air and own up to some comments she now wishes she could take back. On the latest episode of her Miss Me? podcast, released April 28, the 39-year-old singer offered a very public and very heartfelt apology to Katy Perry after criticizing the pop star’s participation in the all-female Blue Origin space flight.

And honestly, it’s refreshingly real.

"Because we're talking about a very famous female person who's a bit divisive, I would actually like to apologize for being mean about Katy Perry last week," Allen shared, getting straight to the point.

Turns out, Lily’s beef wasn’t really about Katy at all—it was more about her own self-reflection. "There was actually no need for me to bring her name into it. And it was my own internalized misogyny," she confessed.

In a moment of true honesty, Allen continued, "I've been thinking about it a lot and it was just completely unnecessary to pile on with her."

She explained that while she still disagreed with the concept of the space flight itself, Perry simply became an easy target because of her fame.

"I disagree with what it was that they did, but she wasn't the only person that did it. She was possibly the most famous and the one that — it divides people the most," Allen explained, adding, "I don't know, there was something in me that decided to choose her as the person… Well, anyway, I'm just sorry. I would have been hurt if it had been me and someone in my industry used me and my name."

And because sometimes a simple, genuine apology says it best, Lily wrapped it up perfectly, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry, Katy Perry. I know you don't listen to the show, but yeah, sorry."

For a bit of background, Perry was part of a six-person crew that made headlines earlier this month when they blasted off on Blue Origin's New Shepard program.

The historic suborbital flight on April 14, which lasted about 11 minutes, included Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn, alongside Perry.

While there’s been plenty of chatter both for and against the high-profile space trip, it’s clear that Allen’s latest move isn’t about who was right or wrong. It’s about realizing when you’ve crossed a line—and being big enough to say so.