Indian man charged with 'criminal damage' for vandalising Pakistan HC in London

Indian national Ankit Love. — Screengab via CCTV footage/Pakistan High Commission

LONDON: Ankit Love, an Indian national, has been charged with criminal damage after an incident involving the Pakistani High Commission in London, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

According to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police, Love, 41, with no fixed address, was formally charged on Sunday, April 27 . "He was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, 28 April," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at approximately 05:00pm on Sunday, when police were called to Lowndes Square, Kensington and Chelsea, to respond to reports of a man allegedly smashing the windows of the Pakistani High Commission.

The Times of India reported that the suspect is of Indian origin, linking him to previous minor public disorder incidents, although police have not publicly confirmed further details regarding his background or motive.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing. The Pakistani High Commission has not yet issued an official statement regarding the charge.

As tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi rise in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, Pakistani and Indian diaspora protesters came face to face staged protests outside the missions of both countries in central London, over the weekend.

Pakistan has responded in kind to India’s measures and warned of suspending Simla Agreement, besides closing its airspace for Indian flights. Islamabad has denied involvement in the attack and offered to take part in a credible and transparent investigation.

Earlier, sources revealed that the Indian intelligence agency had gathered 300 to 400 miscreants to attack the Pakistan High Commission.

Among the miscreants, four masked individuals were assigned the task of pulling down the Pakistani flag at the High Commission, sources added. The four masked miscreants were later arrested by the police, they added.

Sources further stated that Hindu extremists were marking their foreheads with red marks as a symbol of their “victory". "Initially, only four police officers were deployed to control the miscreants.

However, sensing the worsening situation, the number of police personnel was later increased to 50. It was also revealed that the protesters had a vehicle carrying three cans of orange paint, which they planned to throw onto the white building of Pakistan High Commission.”

Sources claimed that the aim was to stain the High Commission’s white building with the orange colour associated with the RSS. However, Pakistanis present around the High Commission successfully thwarted the attempt.

Six officials of the Pakistan High Commission were already present to protect the national flag.

Upon sensing the situation, more Pakistanis rushed to the site, joined the efforts, and began singing national songs to counter the protesters. The officials of the Pakistan High Commission defended the national flag with full vigour, sources said.