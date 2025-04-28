CCI convenes to tackle canal project row as Sindh protests escalate

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the media in London on September 28, 2024. — PID

ISLAMABAD: The rescheduled meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) is currently underway to address the growing controversy over the canals project, amid intensifying demonstrations across Sindh.

The meeting, initially scheduled for May 2, was scheduled early for today at the Sindh government’s request.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif is chairing the all-important meeting at the Prime Minister Office.



The eight-member council includes the chief ministers of all four provinces. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and federal minister Ameer Muqam are also part of the council.

A total of 25 individuals are participating in the CCI meeting on special invitation. The meeting has been summoned to deliberate on a six-point agenda.

The CCI would review the Sindh government's agenda item concerning the proposal for new canal projects.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.