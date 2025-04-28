Blast near peace committee office in South Waziristan leaves seven dead

This representational image shows a police official directing the way to the ambulance. — AFP/File

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: At least seven people were killed and 16 others injured on Monday when a powerful explosion ripped through the vicinity of an aman (peace) committee office in Wana, South Waziristan, officials confirmed.

According to Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan, the blast occurred close to the peace committee’s office, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals and injuries to 16 others.

The injured were being shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana, he added.

Meanwhile, the police officials said that the blast caused the complete destruction of the peace committee’s office. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP’s settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.

Balochistan also experienced a surge in militant activity, with at least 24 attacks, which claimed 26 lives, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.