Pakistan, China denounce hegemonic policies, vow to uphold regional peace

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar (left) shakes hand with China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi. — APP/File

Pakistan and China on Sunday reaffirmed their resolve to uphold regional peace and stability as the clouds of wars hovering over South Asia following deadly Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The development came as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and briefed him on the current regional situation.

The two top diplomats also called for promoting mutual respect and understanding, and opposed unilateralism and hegemonic policies.

Besides China, Pakistan has reached out to friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran and Egypt to brief them on the situation arising out of deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJOJK) that left 26 tourists dead.

New Delhi has linked Islamabad to the attack without offering any evidence and took a flurry of punitive measures to downgrade ties including suspending Indus Waters Treaty, revoking visas of Pakistanis, closing Wagah-Attari border crossing among others.

Pakistan has responded in kind to India’s measures and warned of suspending Simla Agreement, besides closing its airspace for Indian flights.

Islamabad has denied involvement in the attack and offered to take part in a credible and transparent investigation.

The FO statement, issued today, said Islamabad and Beijing agreed to maintain close communication and coordination at all levels to advance their shared objectives of peace, security, and sustainable development in the region and beyond.

The DPM categorically rejected India’s unilateral and illegal actions, as well as its baseless propaganda against Pakistan, it added.

Expressing deep appreciation for China’s consistent and unwavering support, the FO said Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to the iron-clad Pakistan-China friendship and the shared vision of an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

He also emphasised Pakistan’s determination to further deepen bilateral cooperation across all spheres.