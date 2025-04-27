Security forces kill 54 terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border

A Pakistani soldier keep vigil next to fenced border fencing along with Afghan's Paktika province border in Angoor Adda in South Waziristan on October 18, 2017. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed 54 terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into the country through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's media wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces picked up movement of a group of militants, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghanistan border in the general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan district, on the night between April 25, 26 and 27.

"Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. As a result of precise and skillful engagement, all 54 khawarij have been sent to hell," it said.

Fitna Al Khawarij is a term the state uses to refer to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The security forces also recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives from the killed terrorists.

"Intelligence reports indicate that this group of khawarij was specifically infiltrating on behest of their 'foreign masters' to undertake high-profile terrorist activities inside Pakistan," the ISPR said.

It added that such actions by terrorists, at a time when India is levelling baseless accusations against Pakistan, clearly imply on whose cues they are operating. "Such actions amount to treason and betrayal against the state and its citizens."

Referring to the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, the ISPR said it underscored the fact that distracting Pakistan’s security forces from their focus on the war against terror seems to be the strategic intent of India to allow a breathing space to terrorists "which is reeling from the onslaught of our armed forces resolute offensive against them".

"The security forces demonstrated exceptional professionalism, vigilance and preparedness and prevented a potential catastrophe," it added.

The statement noted that this was the highest-ever number of terrorists killed by the security forces in a single engagement during entire campaign against terrorism.

"Security forces remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers and to eradicate the menace of terrorism," it said, adding such bold and decisive actions further strengthen collective resolve and underscore that Pakistan is winning the war against terrorism.

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the fence.

However, the issue of terrorism remains a key issue for Pakistan which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as the TTP to carry out attacks inside the former’s territory.

Islamabad’s reservations have also been confirmed by a report submitted to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which has revealed a nexus between Kabul and the TTP with the former providing logistical, operational and financial support to the latter.

Earlier this month, at least eight terrorists were neutralised as security forces successfully thwarted their bid to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan district.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.