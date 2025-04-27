Pahalgam attack: Pakistan delivers diplomatic blow to India at UNSC

NEW YORK: Pakistan has scored a key win on the diplomatic front, burying India's ambitions after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) statement on the Pahalgam attack did not use strong language similar to that used for the 2019 Pulwama incident involving the death of dozens of Indian security personnel.
The UNSC communique, in the aftermath of the attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which led to 26 fatalities, only mentions the words of all relevant authorities instead of India.
The statement in the Security Council was proposed by the United States, but could not be approved.
The two nuclear-armed neighbours, since the April 22 attack, have downgraded diplomatic ties with each other, with New Delhi even suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, which further prompted Islamabad to close its airspace for Indian airlines.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while condemning the unfortunate attack, has offered to participate in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation into the incident.
With Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warning that the escalation could escalate into an "all-out war", Iran has offered to mediate between Pakistan and India in the aftermath of the tensions between the two countries.
However, scoring an important diplomatic win, not only did Pakistan manage to prevent the inclusion of certain controversial words in the UNSC statement, but also managed to ensure the incorporation of the words "Jammu and Kashmir" instead of merely Pahalgam — as intended by New Delhi to create an impression of the disputed territory being part of India.
With India even failing to express an immediate condemnation, the UN statement said that the organisation was monitoring the situation in the region with utmost concern.
Furthermore, a UN official urged Pakistan and India to exercise utmost restraint to prevent further deterioration of the situation amid escalated tensions.
