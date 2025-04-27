Protests over canal controversy paralyse National Highway for 10 days

Workers of Nari Jamhoori Mahaz hold a protest against construction of canals on River Indus outside the Hyderabad Press Club in Hyderabad on April 26, 2025. —INP

KHAIRPUR: Traffic on the National Highway between Sindh and Punjab has completely stopped as a result of the sit-in protest by lawyers and civil society members against the proposed construction of six canals from the Indus River, which has now entered its 10th day.

The demonstration has attracted a sizable number of people, as lawyers and civil society activists united in their opposition to the contentious canal projects.

The blockade of the National Highway has resulted in the suspension of all vehicular movement between the two provinces for the past 10 days.

The ongoing blockade has severely impacted the transportation of essential goods, including petrol and food items, as trucks and trailers remain stranded. This has also led to increased difficulties for commuters and transporters.

Drivers of heavy containers stranded due to the protest have reported that their vehicle tires are deteriorating due to prolonged standing.

The protesters have vowed to maintain their protests until a notification confirming the project’s cancellation is issued — despite Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's assurance that no canal would be built sans consensus.

PM Shehbaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held a high-stakes meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, following weeks of escalating unrest across Sindh.

At a joint press conference, the premier announced that no canals would be constructed unless there was consensus in the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

He confirmed that the next CCI meeting on May 2 would formally endorse the agreement reached with the PPP.

Protests are being staged at different points on the National Highway.

The sit-in protest against the canals plan from the Indus River has entered its eighth consecutive day near Mangrio Pump on the National Highway in Daharki, Ghotki.

Activists from nationalist parties and various political and social organisations continue to participate in the demonstration.

Meanwhile, a separate protest by lawyers at the Sindh-Punjab border near Kamoon Shaheed has also reached its fifth day, further exacerbating the traffic situation in the region. Protesters remain firm in their opposition to the canal project, demanding a reconsideration of its potential impact.

There appears to be no immediate end in sight to the traffic disruption. Authorities are yet to announce any breakthrough in negotiations aimed at resolving the issue and clearing the vital transportation artery.